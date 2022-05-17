The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,032,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 867,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,994. The company has a market capitalization of $283.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

