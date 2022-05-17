The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $558.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.18 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $422.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 2.01.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

