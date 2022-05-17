Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,094. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.32. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.