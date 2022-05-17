Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,083. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

