Tether Market Capitalization Achieves $75.66 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $75.66 billion and approximately $62.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00510879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.44 or 1.66080145 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,035.72 or 0.06707056 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,671 coins and its circulating supply is 75,752,120,651 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

