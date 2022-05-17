Tesco’s (TSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 286.70 ($3.53) on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.11. The company has a market capitalization of £21.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.