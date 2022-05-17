Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 825,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,658. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

