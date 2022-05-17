Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Cap of $16.97 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00032813 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,349.32 or 0.99991583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00106211 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

