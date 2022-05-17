Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

