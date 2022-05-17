Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $139,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. 812,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,161. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.61 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.