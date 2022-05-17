Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $110.11. 4,593,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.