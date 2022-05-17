T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $124.10. 34,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

