Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 86.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 71,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.73. 817,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,923. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $229.04 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

