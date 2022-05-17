Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post $66.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.94 million to $66.33 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $71.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $266.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $283.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In related news, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 11,671,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 224,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,815. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

