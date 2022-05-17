SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.39 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 31% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $80.59 million and $10.39 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002270 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

