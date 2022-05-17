Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.00 million.Stratasys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,459. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $969.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

