STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.35. 3,563,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

