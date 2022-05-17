Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.16. 652,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,375. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.30 and a 200 day moving average of $387.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.35 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

