Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 165,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,503. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

