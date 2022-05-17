Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,192,000 after acquiring an additional 97,905 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,210. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.