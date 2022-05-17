Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,152 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.59) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,178.15.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 104,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

