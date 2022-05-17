Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.64. 29,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

