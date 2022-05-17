Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,983,541,000 after buying an additional 355,896 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. 15,421,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,345,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

