Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $32.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,328.04. 32,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,898. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,574.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,733.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.