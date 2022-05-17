Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,934 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,701. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

