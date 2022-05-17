Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,076. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

