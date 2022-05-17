Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,000. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,901. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

