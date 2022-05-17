Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,000. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE DHR traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,901. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.