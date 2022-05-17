Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 461,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,451,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.08. 4,549,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.