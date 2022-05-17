Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. 28,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,810. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

