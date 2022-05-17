Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.46. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,376. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,531 shares of company stock worth $11,924,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

