Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,490 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,405,000. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $402.86. 2,643,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,578. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.35.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
