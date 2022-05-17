Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.60. 1,941,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.