Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $45.31 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 660,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314,000. Southern makes up 1.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Southern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Southern by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 59,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,509. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

