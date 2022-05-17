Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $16.62 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,339,514. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.