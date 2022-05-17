Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $9.15 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 75,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 108,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 109,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.04. 22,723,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,165,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

