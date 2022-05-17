Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $748,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

PPG Industries stock traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,700. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

