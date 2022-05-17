Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,637 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 256,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,727. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.