Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 537,143 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,719,000. Walmart makes up approximately 3.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.21. 7,084,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,398. The stock has a market cap of $407.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

