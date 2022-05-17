Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 178,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.64. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

