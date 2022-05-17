Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000.

NYSE EDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 7,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,388. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

