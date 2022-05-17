StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Hold

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBD. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. 505,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

