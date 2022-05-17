StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SUMR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
