StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.