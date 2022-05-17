StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.