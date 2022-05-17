StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

