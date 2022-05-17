StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

ABEO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

