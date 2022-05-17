Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $416.00

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $609,946.74 and approximately $416.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007599 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

