STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will post sales of $161.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.35 million and the lowest is $160.80 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $138.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $659.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $740.25 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. 36,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

