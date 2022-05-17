SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Down 2.2%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.00. 20,975,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 4,932,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SRC Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.06% of SRC Energy worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)
