SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.38% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $150,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. 212,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,800. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

