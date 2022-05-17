Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 323,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.