Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Sony Group worth $136,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $187,135,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE SONY traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,566. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.